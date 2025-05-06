Priti Adani receives second doctorate

Ahmedabad: Priti Adani was on Tuesday conferred the title Doctor of Science (D.Sc.) Honoris Causa by Datta Meghe Institute of Higher Education & Research (Deemed to be University), Wardha, Maharashtra.

Dr Adani is the Chairperson of the Adani Foundation, the social welfare and development arm of the Adani Group, India’s fastest growing diversified portfolio of market-leading companies.

Dr Adani was conferred the honour by Datta Meghe, Chancellor, DMIHER, during the 16th convocation ceremony of the institution, where she was invited as the Guest of Honour.

Accepting the honour, she said: “I am honoured to accept this doctorate. It firmly reaffirms my core belief that ‘service is sadhana, service is prayer and service is God.’ I remain committed to advancing inclusive systems and solutions that create lasting change, uplift the vulnerable, expand access to education and healthcare, and empower communities.”

Earlier in February 2020, she was awarded an honorary doctorate by Gujarat Law Society University, Ahmedabad, in recognition of her exceptional contributions to social welfare.

Dr Adani is a qualified dental surgeon. She chose a path of public service over a clinical career—one that would lead her to redefine corporate social responsibility in India.