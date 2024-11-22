Prime Minister Modi to launch ‘UN Int’l Year of Cooperative at ICA Conference on Monday

New Delhi: At a press conference organised jointly by IFFCO Ltd, Ministry of Cooperation, GoI and International Cooperative Alliance (ICA) it was announced that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be launching the UN International Year of Cooperatives 2025 on Monday.

For the first time in the 130-year-long history of the ICA with the initiative of IFFCO, the ICA General Assembly and Global Cooperative Conference will be hosted by India.

Dr. Ashish Kumar Bhutani, Secretary, Ministry of Cooperation, GoI said that, Amit Shah, Minister of Cooperation, GoI will attend the event on November 25, 2024 at 3 PM. He will chair the inaugural session of the Global Cooperative Conference as the Chief Guest. A commemorative stamp on International Year of Cooperatives – 2025 will also be launched during the event.

Dr. U S Awasthi, Managing Director, IFFCO Ltd., informed the press that Prime Minister of Bhutan His Excellency Dasho Tshering Tobgay Ji and Deputy Prime Minister of Fiji His Excellency Manoa Kamikamica will also attend the event as esteemed guests. He also told the press that the event is scheduled to be held from November 25 to November 30, 2024 at Bharat Mandapam, ITPO, Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. He said the theme of the event will be ‘Cooperatives Build Prosperity for All.’