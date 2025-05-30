Prime Minister Modi lays foundation stone of NTPC Nabinagar STPP, Stage-II

New Delhi: Underscoring the government’s commitment to powering Bihar and Eastern India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday laid the foundation stone of NTPC Nabinagar STPP, Stage-II (3x800 MW), worth over Rs 29,948 crore, in the Aurangabad district of Bihar.

The prime minister laid the foundation stone, inaugurated and dedicated multiple developmental projects worth Rs 48,520 Crores in the presence of Governor of Bihar Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister of Bihar Nitish Kumar, Union Minister of MSMEs Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister of Panchayati Raj, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh, Union Minister of Food Processing Industries Chirag Paswan, Union MoS of Coal and Mines Satish Chandra Dubey, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary, Deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha and other senior dignitaries from Central & Bihar Govt.

This project is based on the latest state-of-the-art Ultra-Supercritical Technology with the highest power generation efficiency.

To reaffirm NTPC’s water stewardship, a Dry Bottom ash handling system and air-cooled condenser is installed in Nabinagar Stage-II units; this will significantly reduce freshwater consumption for power generation.

The project will supply affordable and reliable power to Bihar and other beneficiary states, which include Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, and Punjab.