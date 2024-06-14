‘Prices of tur, chana, urad dals likely to soften from July on good monsoon, higher imports’

New Delhi: Prices of tur, chana and urad dals are likely to soften from next month helped by expectations of a good monsoon and increased imports, Union Consumers Affairs Secretary Nidhi Khare said on Friday, stressing there is no need for panic.

Imports of these three pulses will also increase from next month, she said adding this would help augment domestic supply. “Prices of tur, chana and urad dals have been stable in the last six months but at a high level. The price situation in moong and masoor dals is comfortable,” Khare told reporters here.

On June 13, the average retail price of chana dal was Rs 87.74 per kg, tur (arhar) Rs 160.75 per kg, urad Rs 126.67 per kg, moong Rs 118.9 per kg and masoor Rs 94.34 per kg. The consumer affairs department collects retail prices from 550 major consuming centres.

“From July onwards, prices of tur, urad and chana are likely to soften,” Khare said. The secretary noted that weather office has forecast normal monsoon rains. “We are expecting good monsoon, more than average rainfall. We expect area under pulses to improve significantly. Farmers will put more area under crops considering high market prices. Market sentiments will also improve,” she said, adding that the government is making efforts to provide better seeds to farmers.

Khare asserted that the government would take all necessary measures to boost domestic availability and keep retail prices under check. She highlighted that the government’s scheme to sell Bharat chana dal at Rs 60 per kg is providing relief to the common man.

“We are not leaving any stone unturned to boost domestic availability,” she emphasised.

India imported nearly 8 lakh tonne of tur and 6 lakh tonne of urad in the last financial year. Myanmar and African countries are major exporters to India.

Tur production stood at 33.85 lakh tonne in 2023-24 crop year (July-June) while consumption is estimated at 44-45 lakh tonne. Chana output stood at 115.76 lakh tonne while demand is 119 lakh tonne.

In case of urad, production was 23 lakh tonne, while consumption is estimated at 33 lakh tonne. The gap between demand and supply is met through imports. In case of vegetables too, Khare said monsoon rains will have salutary effect on retail prices. She said the demand for potatoes has increased as heatwave has affected harvest of green vegetables.

The government has started procurement of onions for buffer stocks and 35,000 tonne have been already purchased.

It is also making efforts to boost shelf life of onion through cold storage and irradiation process.