President honours A Manimekhalai for Outstanding Women Leadership

New Delhi: A Manimekhalai, former MD & CEO of Union Bank of India, has been conferred the SCOPE Eminence Award for Outstanding Women Leadership. The honour, presented by the President of India, Droupadi Murmu, recognises her transformative leadership and pioneering contributions to the Indian banking sector.

This recognition stands as a testament to Manimekhalai’s leadership and vision, which steered transformation at one of India’s oldest and most dynamic financial institutions.

It reflects the dedication she inspired in colleagues, the trust she earned from customers, and the confidence she built among stakeholders. In June 2022, Manimekhalai created history by becoming the first woman to lead Union Bank of India since its establishment in 1919, and the only woman at the time heading a PSU bank in the country. She assumed charge during a period of transition, following the amalgamation with Andhra Bank & Corporation Bank.

The mandate before her was formidable: stabilize, integrate, and grow—while modernising systems, restoring stakeholder confidence, and driving value creation. Under her stewardship, Union Bank witnessed a remarkable transformation over three years, marked by clarity of direction, consistency of

execution.