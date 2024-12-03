President confers national award to Minda Corp Ltd for empowering persons with disabilities

New Delhi: The President of India Draupadi Murmu confers national award to foundation for working for the empowerment of disabled persons recently in the national capital. The formal ceremony held at Vigyan Bhawan. Sarika Minda, Chairperson of Spark Minda Foundation, received the award on behalf of the company.

Launched in 2015, the initiative Saksham significantly impacted the lives of over 21,000 persons with disabilities (PwDs) by addressing their mobility, education, and employment needs. More than 1,200 PwDs are currently employed across various factories of the Spark Minda Group. The award acknowledges the efforts of the Spark Minda Foundation, a 100 per cent subsidiary of Minda Corporation Limited, in implementing the Saksham initiative.

The foundation envisions of creating a more inclusive society by providing skill training, assistive aids, and livelihood opportunities to PwDs. Permanent centers for empowerment have been established in Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand. These centers offer various services, including skill training and the distribution of assistive aids such as prosthetics, orthotics, walkers, crutches, and wheelchairs, enabling PwDs to lead more independent lives.

In addition to the permanent centers, annual camps are organized in regions such as J&K, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh. These camps provide additional support and resources to PwDs, further enhancing their quality of life. To broaden its impact, the Spark Minda Foundation has collaborated with more than thirty-five government bodies, NGOs, and organizations to provide employment and skill training for PwDs across India.

The President’s Award adds to the list of accolades received by the Spark Minda Group, which includes recognitions from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), and the CII-ITC Sustainability Award.