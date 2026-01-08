'Presence of Indian cos, start-ups continues to grow at CES platform'

Las Vegas: The presence of Indian companies and start-ups continues to grow at the global technology platform CES and "we welcome broad participation” in the years to come, a top executive at the world’s largest technology showcase has said.

These remarks were made by Vice President and Show Director, CES John Kelley.

“The Indian presence continues to grow at CES. I think you're starting to see more and more Indian startups show up and participate at CES. And of course, we welcome broad Indian participation in the years to come,” Kelley said in response to a question during a press conference here.

Kelley said he anticipates participation from about 150 countries at this year’s edition of CES, noting that about 40 per cent of the attendees and exhibits at the trade show come from outside the United States.

CES 2026, the world’s most powerful technology event produced by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), kicked off here on Tuesday and will run through January 9, bringing together global companies, startups, industry executives and government leaders to “experience the next-generation of tech that will solve global challenges.”

More than 4,100 exhibitors are showcasing innovation across accessibility, AI, digital health, energy, enterprise solutions, immersive entertainment, mobility, quantum, robotics and more.

Owned and produced by the Consumer Technology Association, CES features every aspect of the tech sector. As North America’s largest technology trade association, CTA’s members are the world’s leading innovators – from startups to global brands – helping support more than 18 million American jobs, CTA said in a statement.