Preparing to use Chennai manufacturing plant for exports: Ford

Chennai: American auto major Ford Motor on Friday said it is preparing to utilise its Chennai manufacturing plant to roll out vehicles for exports and has intimated the same to the Tamil Nadu government.

Minister for Industries TRB Rajaa, who is in the US accompanying the Chief Minister M K Stalin to woo investors, said the efforts of the Chief Minister to reposition ‘Brand Tamil Nadu’ in its Numero Uno place has yielded rich dividends.

The comments by Rajaa follows the decision by the US car maker Ford which earlier in the day said that it was preparing to utilise its Chennai manufacturing plant in Maraimalai Nagar to roll out vehicles for exports and has intimated its intention to the state government through a ‘Letter of Intent’.

Recently, Chief Minister Stalin met the senior management of Ford Motor Company and said he had a engaging discussion with the team from Ford Motors and explored the feasibility of renewing Ford’s three decade partnership with Tamil Nadu. Earlier today, Ford said it has submitted a Letter of Intent to the Tamil Nadu government, indicating its intention to utilize the Chennai plant in Maraimalai Nagar in Chengalpattu district, located about 45 km from here, to serve overseas markets.