Prepare pre-feasibility report for floating solar installations across lakes: K’taka min to officials

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister N S Boseraju on Tuesday directed officials to prepare a pre-feasibility report for the implementation of floating solar installations across lakes managed by the Minor Irrigation Department.

At a high-level meeting, officials from the Karnataka Renewable Energy Development Limited (KREDL), Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL), Sungrow, Aarushi Green Energy, SILL and Trere discussed the roadmap for floating solar installations aimed at harnessing solar power from small irrigation ponds, a statement shared by the Minister’s Office said.

The meeting highlighted the potential of floating solar installations, which currently generate over 200 MW across various regions in India. BHEL, a leader in this space, shared its expertise and insights from successful projects. Representatives from other organisations also discussed innovative approaches and emerging trends in floating solar technology, it stated.

“The Minor Irrigation Department has identified 40 lakes, each covering over 100 acres, where floating solar installations could potentially generate around 2500 MW of electricity,” it stated.

Boseraju, who holds the Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology portfolio, has instructed officials to prepare a comprehensive pre-feasibility report that considers all aspects of the project, including environmental impact, power generation capacity, and economic viability.

The report will serve as a foundation for subsequent proposals to the government, the statement said.