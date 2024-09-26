Pre-Budget meetings to start from October 10

New Delhi: The Finance Ministry will commence from October 10 its pre-Budget meetings with review of six ministries and departments.

The meetings, which will continue through November 11, are being held to firm up budgetary allocations for FY26 and finalise the revised estimates for FY25.

On the last day, Ministry of Railway and Department of Health and Family Welfare will be discussed. The Union Budget FY26 is expected to focus on reforms to further accelerate growth and implement measures to boost job creation and economic demand.