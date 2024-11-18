Prasoon Mukherjee represents Singapore at Asia-Pacific Economic Coop CEO Summit

Kolkata: Prasoon Mukherjee, Chairman of Universal Success Enterprises Ltd, along with Ping Soon, CEO of the Singapore Business Federation, jointly represented Singapore at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit 2024 that took place in Peru’s Lima from November 13 to 15, 2024, under the theme “People, Business, Prosperity.”

This premier business event brought together over 1,000 business leaders and government representatives under one platform to discuss innovative approaches to the region’s most pressing challenges.

Several prominent leaders from across the globe took part in the APEC CEO Summit 2024 and shared insights on topics such as trade, energy transition, the role of critical minerals, the future of work, financial inclusion, and sustainability.

The APEC CEO Summit 2024 provided a vital platform for dialogue between business leaders and policymakers, fostering collaboration and addressing the economic challenges facing the Asia-Pacific region.

Dina Boluarte, President of Peru, Prabowo Subianto, President of Indonesia, Lương Cường, President of Vietnam, Christopher Luxon, Prime Minister of New Zealand, Anwar Ibrahim, Prime Minister of Malaysia, Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, Prime Minister of Thailand, Yoon Suk Yeol, President of South Korea, Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State, Shou Zi Chew, CEO of TikTok, Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase were among the world leaders who had participated in the event.