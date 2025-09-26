Prashant Kumar Mishra takes charge as GM, RCF

Kapurthala: Prashant Kumar Mishra has taken over the additional charge of General Manager (GM) of Rail Coach Factory (RCF), Kapurthala.

He is also the General Manager of Modern Coach Factory, Rae Bareli and will also hold the post of General Manager of RCF.

Mishra, a 1986 batch Indian Railway Service of Mechanical Engineering (IRSME) Officer, has served in the Indian Railways for over three decades.

He has held positions such as DRM of Asansol, Malda, and Alipurduar Divisions, and AGM of South Western Railway.

Under his leadership, the Asansol Division was awarded the Best Division Award twice in a row for record loading, earnings, and overall improvement.

Mishra has made special efforts for environment conservation, railway heritage, and cultural development. During his tenure, the Malda Division and Asansol Divisions achieved unprecedented development and established a new identity in the field of environment and heritage.