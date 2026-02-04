Prashant Kumar Mishra, GM MCF, Raebareli meets Uttar Pradesh Guv

Raebareli: Prashant Kumar Mishra, General Manager of Modern Coach Factory (MCF), Raebareli paid a courtesy call on Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel at Raj Bhavan, Lucknow, on February 3, 2026.

During the meeting, Mishra discussed MCF’s key achievements and presented his book “Rails Through Raj”, which traces the history of Indian Railways, to the Governor. He highlighted the production of over 15,000 coaches at MCF, the manufacture of the first Vande Bharat train at the unit, and record output at the Forged Wheel Plant, which has significantly reduced dependence on imports and sup-ported Aatmanirbhar Bharat.

Mishra also outlined MCF’s sustainability initiatives, including large-scale plantation drives, groundwa-ter conservation and solar power generation. Governor Patel appreciated MCF’s performance and Mishra’s writing, shared insights into her social initiatives, and accepted an invitation to visit MCF,

Rae-bareli.