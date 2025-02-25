Prakriti 2025: India reaffirms commitment to renewable energy transition, emissions targets

New Delhi: The Indian government has reaffirmed its commitment to transitioning towards renewable energy (RE) as a key strategy to reduce reliance on fossil fuels and meet emissions targets at Prakriti 2025. This initiative aligns with India’s broader climate goals and pledge to achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.

Union Minister for Power and Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal Khattar, on Monday emphasized the critical role of carbon markets in addressing climate change. He highlighted the importance of implementing robust climate policies that ensure genuine, verifiable, and fraud-resistant carbon reductions, reinforcing India’s sustainability goals.

As part of its sustainability roadmap, the Indian government has been actively promoting initiatives such as the National Action Plan on Climate Change (NAPCC) and state-level action plans that focus on energy efficiency, afforestation, and enhanced renewable energy adoption. The Perform, Achieve, and Trade (PAT) scheme and Renewable Energy Certificate (REC) mechanism are among the policy-driven measures aimed at encouraging energy efficiency and renewable energy investments.

Additional Secretary, Ministry of Power, Akash Tripathi, elaborated on the Indian Carbon Market’s (ICM) role in aligning carbon market targets with the needs of both buyers and sellers. He underscored the necessity of implementing cost-effective measures to minimize emissions, announcing a phased approach to carbon reduction. Under the compliance mechanism, India aims to achieve a 40 percent reduction in carbon emissions by 2027, with the remaining reductions targeted for completion by 2030. This strategic approach is designed to support industries in gradually adapting to low-carbon technologies while ensuring economic feasibility.

The International Conference on Carbon Markets – PRAKRITI 2025, organized by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) under the Ministry of Power in the national capital, provided a platform for global leaders and experts to deliberate on innovative approaches in addressing climate change through carbon markets. The conference facilitated an in-depth understanding of the ICM’s functioning, along with insights into global carbon market trends, opportunities, and challenges. Discussions covered compliance mechanisms, carbon credit trading, and the role of carbon pricing in driving sustainable economic growth.

Prakriti 2025, themed “Promoting Resilience, Awareness, Knowledge, and Resources for Integrating Transformational Initiatives,” served as a high-level platform for policymakers, industry leaders, researchers, and practitioners to discuss the future of carbon markets.