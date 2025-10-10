Pradeep Shenoy set to take charge as ED (Corporate Communication) at LIC

New Delhi: Pradeep Shenoy will assume charge as Executive Director (Corporate Communication) at Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) from November 2025.

Currently the Additional Executive Di-rector (Corporate Communication), Shenoy brings over three decades of experience in the life insur-ance sector. He earlier headed LIC’s Fiji operations as General Manager, where he strengthened the insurer’s overseas presence through strategic initiatives.

A postgraduate in Mathematics and a Fellow of the Insurance Institute of India, Shenoy has attended advanced training programs at the National Insurance Academy, Pune, and the Indian School of Business, Chandigarh. Known for his expertise in marketing, operations, and communication, Shenoy is expected to further strengthen LIC’s communi-cation framework and enhance its public outreach.