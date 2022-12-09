POWERGRID wins Corporate Impact Award

New Delhi: Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (POWERGRID), a Maharatna CPSU under Ministry of Power, has been awarded with the prestigious Corporate Impact Award in the Critical Response category at the 2022 Platts Global Energy Awards.

Platts Global Energy Awards, described as the "Oscars" of energy, recognizes excellence in the global energy in-dustry.

The awards in 19 performance categories were bestowed on energy companies from the US, UK, Den-mark, Uzbekistan, India, United Arab Emirates and Singapore. Winners were selected from hundreds of partici-pants representing 26 countries from across the globe.

The theme for this year's awards was Committed. Connected. Charged.

POWERGRID's broad-reaching program focused on providing immediate help to children in distressed situations along with comprehensive support including physical and psychological rehabilitation, workforce training and ap-prenticeships, earned it the coveted Platts Global Energy Awards under Corporate Impact Award: Critical Re-sponse category at New York City on December

08, 2022.