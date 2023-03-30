POWERGRID wins 3 SPVs for transmission projects

Gurugram: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) on Tuesday, acquired three Project Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) for various Transmission System Projects after competing with various private sector players and emerging as successful bidder in the Tariff Based Competitive Bidding process (TBCB) conducted by PFC Consulting Limited as per the Guidelines notified by Government of India. These Project SPVs are Bhadla Sikar Transmission Limited, Dharamjaigarh Transmission Limited and Raipur Pool Dhamtari Transmission Limited.

Bhadla Sikar Transmission Limited shall implement a Transmission System Project comprising of establishment of approx. 650 ckm 765 kV D/C Bhadla – Sikar Transmission Line along with Bay extensions and associated work for evacuation of Power from the various Solar Energy Zones (8.1 GW) in Rajasthan into the National Grid.

This Project will augment the transmission infrastructure to evacuate Green Energy thereby reducing de-pendency on fossil fuels, in line with Government of India’s vision of achieving 500 GW renewable energy target by 2030.

Dharamjaigarh Transmission Limited and Raipur Pool Dhamtari Transmission Limited shall implement Trans-mission System Projects for EHV transmission system strengthening in Western Region Grid. The elements shall include 400kV D/C Transmission Line, Creation of 220 kV level and Bays extension works at various substations in Western Region with a Transformation Capacity of 2500 MVA.

These Transmission System Projects will cater the requirement of transmission of electrical energy to indus-tries, households and businesses and they will be boosting the economic development of the country at large.