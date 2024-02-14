POWERGRID shines in Public Enterprises Survey

The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a prominent state-owned enterprise under the Ministry of Power, has secured the top rank in various key metrics within the Services sector, including Overall Net Profit, Gross Block, Value Addition, Net Worth, Contribution to Central Exchequer, and Dividend Declaration. Additionally, it has attained the second position for its commitment to Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) expenditure, as per the findings of the Public Enterprises Survey for the fiscal year 2022-23.

As of January 31, 2024, POWERGRID and its subsidiaries collectively possess substantial transmission assets, comprising 1,76,762 circuit km of transmission lines, 276 substations, and a transformation capacity of 5,20,546 MVA. Employing advanced maintenance techniques, automation, and digitization, POWERGRID has consistently maintained a transmission system availability rate exceeding 99.8 per cent.