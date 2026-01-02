POWERGRID secures 150 MW/300 MWh BESS Project at Kalikiri, Andhra

Gurugram: Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (POWERGRID) has been declared the successful bidder for the 150 MW/300 MWh standalone Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) project at the 400/220 kV substation in Kalikiri, Andhra Pradesh, under the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) route.

The award reinforces POWERGRID’s expanding portfolio beyond conventional transmission into advanced grid solutions, including energy storage and smart grid technologies.

The project, awarded under the Build-Own-Operate (BOO) model with Viability Gap Funding (VGF) support through the Power System Development Fund (PSDF), is part of Andhra Pradesh’s broader initiative to deploy a cumulative 1,000 MW / 2,000 MWh of BESS capacity to enhance grid stability and support ‘on-demand’ usage.

The Kalikiri BESS project will significantly bolster grid flexibility, enabling efficient peak load management and improved utilization of renewable energy by addressing intermittency challenges.

As of December 31, 2025, POWERGRID has commissioned and is operating 287 Sub-Stations and more than 1,81,894 ckm transmission lines and 5,93,016 MVA of transformation capacity. With the adoption of the latest technological tools and techniques, enhanced use of automation and digital solutions, POWERGRID has been able to maintain an average transmission system availability of more than 99.84 per cent.