POWERGRID reports Q4 PAT of Rs 4,320 crore

New Delhi: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) has announced a PAT of Rs 4,320 crore for Q4FY23 on a consolidated basis which is 4 per cent increase over Q4FY22.

The total income on consolidated basis for Q4FY23 rose by 13 per cent to Rs 12,557 crore compared to Rs 11,068 crore for Q4FY22.

On consolidated basis, company posted PAT of Rs 15,417 crore and total income of Rs 46,606 crore for FY23 registering a YoY growth of 11 per cent and 9 per cent respectively (excluding exceptional items).

The Company has proposed a final dividend of 47.50 per cent (Rs 4.75 per share on a face value of Rs10/- each) in addition to first & second interim dividend of Rs 10/- per share already paid for the FY23. The total dividend for the year thus amounts to Rs 14.75 per share which is same as that for the previous year.

The Company incurred a Capital Expenditure of Rs 9,212 crore and capitalized assets worth Rs 7,413 crore (excluding FERV) on consolidated basis during the financial year. The Company’s Gross Fixed

Assets on a consolidated basis stood at Rs 2,70,107 crore as on March 31, 2023 as against Rs 2,62,726 crore as on March 31, 2022.

In FY23, the Company along with its subsidiaries added 24,900 MVA transformation capacity, 07 substations and 1,676 ckm transmission

lines.