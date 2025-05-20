POWERGRID reports PAT of `4,336 crore in Q4 FY25

New Delhi: Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (POWERGRID) has announced financial results for period ended Q4FY25 and FY25.

For Q4FY25, on standalone basis, company has reported PAT of Rs 4,336 crore and Total Income of Rs 12,482 crore registering a YoY growth of 5 per cent and 2 per cent

respectively. On consolidated basis company has reported PAT of Rs 4,143 crore and Total Income of Rs 12,591 crore.

For FY25, on standalone basis, company posted PAT (including discontinued operations) and Total Income of Rs 15,354 crore and Rs 46,325 crore respectively. On consolidated basis, company posted PAT and Total Income of Rs 15,521 crore and Rs 47,459 crore respectively.

The Company has proposed a final dividend of Rs 1.25 per share on a face value of Rs 10/- each (12.50 per cent of the paid-up share capital) in addition to interim dividend of Rs 7.75/- per share. The total dividend for the year thus amounts to Rs 9 per share.

During FY25, the Company incurred a Capex of Rs 26,255 crore and capitalised assets worth Rs 9,014 crore (excluding FERV) on a consolidated basis. POWERGRID’s Gross Fixed Assets on consolidated basis (including lease receivable) stood at Rs 2,90,715 crore as on March 31, 2025.