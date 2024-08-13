POWERGRID receives LoI to acquire ‘Bhadla-III Power Transmission Ltd’

New Delhi: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) on Monday, received Letter of intent (LoI) for acquiring a Project Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) viz “Bhadla-III Power Transmission Limited” for establishing the transmission system associated with “Additional Transmission System for Evacuation of Power from Bhadla-III PS as Part of Rajasthan REZ Phase-III Scheme (20 GW)”.

POWERGRID emerged as the successful bidder for the aforementioned project after competing with other private sector player and emerging as successful bidder in Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process.

Bhadla-III Power Transmission Limited shall implement augmentation of transformation capacity works at existing substation namely Bhadla - III in the state of Rajasthan.

The augmentation work shall inter-alia include supply and installation of 2x500MVA 400/220kV ICTs & 2x1500 MVA 765/400 kV ICTs along with corresponding 765kV ,400kV & 220kV bays. The Project is an Inter State Transmission System Project and is to be commissioned in 18 months from the date of transfer of SPV. However, augmentation of 1x1500 MVA, 765/400 kV (4th) ICT at Bhadla-III PS is scheduled to be commissioned on December 30, 2025.

The said existing substation is also being implemented by another wholly owned subsidiary of POWERGRID namely “POWERGRID Bhadla-III Transmission Limited”.

POWERGRID, through its various Projects SPVs which have been acquired through tariff bidding route, is implementing various Transmission System Projects being constructed on build, own, operate and transfer

(BOOT) basis.