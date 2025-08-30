POWERGRID receives award
Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (POWERGRID) has been conferred with the SCOPE Eminence Award for Human Resource Management by President of India Droupadi Murmu on Friday in a function held at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi. The award was received by Ravindra Kumar Tyagi, Chairman & MD, POWERGRID along with Dr. Yatindra Dwivedi, Director (Personnel), POWERGRID. On this occasion, Pankaj Chaudhary, Minister of State for Finance and K Moses Chalai, Secretary, DPE, Ministry of Finance were also present.
