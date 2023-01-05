POWERGRID ranked first in services sector

Gurugram: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), has been ranked 1st in Services Sector across categories Gross Block, Value Addition, Net Profit, Net Worth, Dividend Declaration and Contribution to Central Ex-chequer and has also been ranked 3rd amongst Top 10 Profit Making CPSEs in the recently published Public Enterprises Survey 2021-22 by Department of Public Enterprises.

The Public Enterprises Survey is a unique data repository to measure the progress and contribution of the CPSEs to the Indian Economy. The total transmission assets of POWERGRID and its subsidiaries as on December 31, 2022 include 1,73,791 circuit km of transmission lines, 270 substations and transformation capacity of 4,93,043 MVA. With the use of state-of-the-art maintenance techniques, automation and digitisation, POWERGRID has maintained transmission system availability more than 99 per cent.