POWERGRID puts up India Pavilion at CIGRE Paris Exhibition 2024

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) Maharatna CPSU under Ministry of Power showcased its prowess and rapid strides in the power sector at the India Pavilion put up by POWERGRID at the prestigious CIGRE Paris Exhibition 2024. Shri R. K. Tyagi, CMD POWERGRID welcomed Shri Pankaj Agarwal, Secretary, Ministry of Power, Govt. of India in presence of Shri Madhav Sulphule, First Secretary, Embassy of India, Paris, Shri Vivek Kumar Dewangan, CMD, REC, Shri Michel Augonnet, President, CIGRE, Shri Michael Heyeck, Vice President Finance, CIGRE and Shri Philipe Adam, Secretary General, CIGRE at the India Pavilion.

The dignitaries also unveiled the POWERGRID CIGRE and upcoming GRIDCON-2025 brochures.

POWERGRID’s engineers presented 40 technical research papers and case studies at the conference. POWERGRID’s lady engineers presented six papers during the conference and are also active members of numerous technical committees.

POWERGID has been at the forefront of innovation for energy transition and sustainability. As on 31st July 2024, POWERGRID has commissioned and is operating 278 Sub-stations and more than 1,77,790 km transmission lines and 532,446 MVA of transformation capacity. With the adoption of the latest technological tools and techniques, enhanced use of automation and digital solutions, POWERGRID has been able to maintain average transmission system availability more than 99.8%.