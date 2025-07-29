Powergrid project

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for the Transmission System being built by Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (POWERGRID) for evacuation of power from Kudankulam Unit-3&4 (2x1000 MW) power plant in a function held at Tuticorin, Tamil Nadu on July 27, 2025. R N Ravi, Governor, Tamil Nadu, Rammohan Naidu Kinjarapu, Union Minister of Civil Aviation, Dr. L Murugan, Union Minister of State for I&B and Parliamentary Affairs, Thangam Thenarasu, Minister of Agriculture, Tamil Nadu, P Geetha Jeevan, Minister for Social Welfare and Women Empowerment, Tamil Nadu, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, MP were present during the ceremony.