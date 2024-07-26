POWERGRID posts PAT of `3,724 cr for Q1 FY25

New Delhi: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) has announced financial results for Q1 FY25.

For Q1 FY25, on consolidated basis, company has reported profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 3,724 crore and total income of Rs 11,280 crore registering a year-on-year growth of 3.52 per cent and 0.20 per cent respectively.

On standalone basis company has reported PAT of Rs 3,412 crore and Total Income of Rs 10,850 crore.

During Q1 FY25, the Company incurred a Capital Expenditure of Rs 4,615 crore and capitalized assets worth Rs 2,320 crore (excluding FERV) on consolidated basis. POWERGRID’s Gross Fixed Assets on consolidated basis stood at Rs 2,77,213 crore as on June 30, 2024.

At the end of Q1FY25, the total transmission assets of POWERGRID and its subsidiaries stood at 1,77,790 CKM of transmission lines, 278 substations strategically placed across the country and 5,28,761 MVA of transformation capacity. POWERGRID maintained average transmission system availability of 99.80 per cent during

Q1 FY25.