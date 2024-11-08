POWERGRID posts consolidated PAT of `3,793 crore in Q2 FY25

New Delhi: Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (POWERGRID) has announced the unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024.

At the end of Q2FY25, the total transmission assets of POWERGRID and its subsidiaries stood at 1,78,195 ckm of transmission lines, 279 substations strategically placed across the country and 5,37,276 MVA of transformation capacity.

The Company has reported PAT of Rs 3,793 crore and Total Income of Rs 11,846 crore on consolidated basis respectively during Q2FY25. On standalone basis, the Company has posted PAT (including discontinued operations) and Total Income of Rs 3,711 crore and Rs 11,383 crore respectively during Q2FY25.

For six-month period (H1FY25), the PAT and Total Income on consolidated basis are Rs 7,517 crore and Rs 23,126 crore and for the corresponding period of FY24 were Rs 7,379 crore and Rs 22,788 crore respectively. On standalone basis, the PAT (including discontinued operations) and Total Income are Rs 7,123 crore and Rs 22,234 crore and for the corresponding period of FY24 were Rs 7,377 crore and Rs 22,094 crore respectively.

POWERGRID incurred a capital expenditure of Rs 10,002 crore and capitalized assets worth Rs 4,006 crore (excluding FERV) on consolidated basis till H1FY25.

The firm’s Gross Fixed Assets on a consolidated basis stood at Rs 2,78,983 crore as on September 30, 2024. The Company has declared the first interim dividend for FY25 of Rs 4.50 per equity share of Rs 10/- each which is 12.50 per cent higher than that of pervious year first interim dividend. In Q2FY25, under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding, POWERGRID has emerged successful bidder for 08 nos. projects with an estimated NCT cost of Rs 38,575 crore.