POWERGRID posts consolidated PAT of `3,566 crore in Q2 FY26

New Delhi: Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (POWERGRID) has announced the Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2025.

At the end of Q2FY26, the total transmission assets of POWERGRID and its subsidiaries stood at 1,80,864 ckm of transmission lines, 286 substations strategically placed across the country and 5,81,831 MVA of transformation capacity.

The Company has reported PAT of Rs 3,566 crore and Total Income of Rs 11,670 crore on consolidated basis during Q2 FY26. On standalone basis, the Company has posted PAT and Total Income of Rs 3,555 crore and Rs 11,348 crore respectively during Q2FY26.

For H1FY26, the PAT and Total Income on consolidated basis are Rs 7,197 crore and Rs 23,115 crore and for the corresponding period of FY25 were Rs 7,517 crore and Rs 23,126 crore respectively. On standalone basis, the PAT and Total Income are Rs 7,208 crore and Rs 22,605 crore and for the corresponding period of FY25 were Rs 7,123 crore and Rs 22,234 crore respectively.

The Company incurred a capital expenditure of Rs 15,385 crore and capitalized assets worth Rs 3,888 crore (excluding FERV but including assets capitalised as Finance Lease) on consolidated basis till H1FY26. The Company’s Gross Fixed Assets (including Gross Lease Receivables) on a consolidated basis stood at Rs 2,95,148 crore as on 30th September 2025.

The Company has declared the first interim dividend for FY26 of Rs 4.50 per equity share of Rs 10/- each (45.00 per cent of the paid-up share capital) which is equal to that of previous year first interim dividend.