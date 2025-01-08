POWERGRID partners with US-based EPRI to drive innovation in energy transmission

NEW DELHI: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID), a Maharatna Public Sector Enterprise under the Ministry of Power, has signed a landmark 10-year agreement with the US-based Electric Power Research Institute (EPRI). This partnership underscores POWERGRID’s commitment to innovation, sustainability, and global collaboration in the energy sector.

The agreement will enable POWERGRID to participate in EPRI’s cutting-edge Annual Research Portfolio, focusing on customised solutions for the construction, operation, and maintenance of transmission systems. This collaboration aims to address the challenges of renewable energy integration, improve efficiency, and enhance reliability across the power transmission network.

R.K. Tyagi, Chairman and Managing Director of POWERGRID, highlighted the significance of the partnership, stating that EPRI’s global expertise would drive innovation in key areas such as asset management and transmission infrastructure. The focus will be on adopting emerging technologies to build a resilient and future-ready grid capable of supporting

India’s energy transition.

EPRI President and CEO Arshad Mansoor expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, noting its potential to advance a reliable and affordable energy future.

POWERGRID, one of the world’s largest transmission utilities, currently operates 280 substations and manages over 1,78,975 circuit km of transmission lines. With an impressive system availability of 99.80 per cent, the company remains a leader in deploying advanced technologies and digital solutions to meet evolving

energy demands.