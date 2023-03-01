POWERGRID organises various public awareness programmes

Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (POWERGRID), organised various programmes to generate public awareness in run up to the upcoming meeting of Anti-Corruption Working Group (ACWG) of G-20 Forum being held from March 1-3, 2023 at Gurugram under the directives of Central Vigilance Commission.

Various debate and quiz competitions were organised for students of Gurugram University, Sec-tor 51, Gurugram and Government Girls College, Sector 14, Gurugram. Essay writing and poster making competitions were also organized in Government Senior Secondary School, Sukhrali, Gurugram, Government High School, Ullawas, Gurugram and Government Model Sanskriti Sr. Sec School, Sushant Lok, Gurugram. Quiz and poster making competitions were conducted at Kendriya Vidyalaya, Old JNU Campus, New Delhi, MCD Primary School (Boys) and MCD Prima-ry School (Girls) Katwaria Sarai, New Delhi.

POWERGRID also organised aware-ness programs for general public through street plays at major public places in Gurugram.