POWERGRID CSR initiative

Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) has handed over state-of-the-art medical imaging systems worth approximately 12.25 crores to the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre (HBCHRC), New Chandigarh, under its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The advanced equipment, comprising a 128-slice CT Scan system and a Bi-Plane Digital Subtraction Angiography (DSA) system was formally handed over in the presence of senior officials from POWERGRID and HBCHRC.