POWERGRID convenes 36th Annual General Meeting

Gurugram: The 36th Annual General Meeting of Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (POWERGRID) was convened through virtual mode on August 26, 2025.

The meeting was chaired by Ravindra Kumar Tyagi, Chairman and MD in the presence of Ravisankar Ganesan, Director (Finance) & CFO, Dr. Yatindra Dwivedi, Director (Personnel), Naveen Srivastava, Director (Operations), Vamsi Rama Mohan Burra, Director (Projects), Dr. Saibaba Darbamulla, Govt Nominee Director, Abhay Bakre, Government Nominee Director, Shiv Tapasya Paswan, Independent Director, Rohit Vaswani, Independent Director, and Sajal Jha, Independent Director.

During the AGM, the company’s key financial highlights, operational achievements, and future growth prospects, technological innovations and initiatives were presented and the queries raised by the shareholders were addressed by the management.