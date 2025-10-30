POWERGRID celebrates its 36th Raising Day

Gurugram: State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) celebrated its 36th Raising Day at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre in New Delhi.

The event was attended by Union Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy Shripad Naik and Central Electricity Authority (CEA) Chairperson Ghanshyam Prasad.

POWERGRID’s top management, including CMD R.K. Tyagi, Director (Finance) G. Ravisankar, Director (Personnel) Yatindra Dwivedi, Director (Operations) Naveen Srivastava, and Director (Projects) Vamsi Rama Mohan Burra, led the celebrations held across the organisation. Employees and their families from over 300 locations nationwide joined the event virtually.

In his address, Naik lauded POWERGRID’s exemplary journey since its inception in 1989 and its transformation into a global leader in power transmission. He commended the organisation’s role in driving India’s energy transition, grid modernisation, technological innovation, and renewable energy integration.

As of October 15, 2025, POWERGRID operates 287 substations, over 1,80,864 circuit kilometres of transmission lines, and 5,81,831 MVA of transformation capacity.