MillenniumPost
Home > Business > Powergrid buys Khavda V A Power Transmission proj
Business

Powergrid buys Khavda V A Power Transmission proj

BY Mpost Bureau20 Nov 2024 7:52 PM GMT

New Delhi: Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (Powergrid) on Wednesday said it has acquired Khavda V A Power Transmission project through the tariff-based competitive bidding route.

Khavda V A Power Transmission is the first-ever high voltage direct current (HVDC) project to be tendered through a tariff-based competitive bidding (TBCB) process, Powergrid said in a statement.

The project, with an estimated cost of Rs 24,819 crore as per NCT (the National Committee for Transmission), is part of the scheme designed for evacuating 8 GW of renewable energy under Phase V: Part A from the Khavda Renewable Energy Zone in Gujarat.

The Khavda Renewable Energy Zone is one of the largest RE zones in the country.

Mpost Bureau

Mpost Bureau


Next Story
Share it
X