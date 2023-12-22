POWERGRID acquires two transmission projects in Rajasthan under TBCB process

Gurugram: Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (POWERGRID) has recently acquired two Project Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) viz. Ramgarh II Transmission Limited and Beawar Dausa Transmission Limited for the Transmission System Projects for evacuation of power from REZ in Rajasthan (20GW) under Phase-III, Part C1 and Part H respectively after competing with various private sector players and emerging as successful bidder in Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process.

Ramgarh II Transmission Limited shall implement a Transmission System comprising of a new 765/400kV sub-station at Ramgarh along with STATCOM at Ramgarh, 765kV D/C Transmission Line and associated bays extension works at other existing Sub-station (Bhadla-III) in the state of Rajasthan. The sub-station and transmission line elements are to be commissioned in 18 months while the STATCOM is to be commissioned in 24 months. This Project shall facilitate evacuation of RE power of 2.9 GW from Ramgarh complex for onward dispersal of power to various beneficiaries on ISTS network.

Beawar Dausa Transmission Limited consists of establishment of a new 765/400kV sub-station at a suitable location near Dausa and 400kV & 765kV D/C Transmission Lines traversing in the state of Rajasthan and associated bay extension works. The transmission system is an Inter State Transmission System Project and is to be commissioned in 18 months. This Project shall facilitate evacuation of RE power of 9.1 GW from Fatehgarh complex through Fatehgarh-3 PS and Beawar S/S for onward dispersal of power to various beneficiaries on ISTS network.

Overall, the above two Projects shall facilitate evacuation of 12 GW of solar power through transmission lines traversing in the state of Rajasthan.

POWERGRID, though its various Projects SPVs which have been acquired through tariff bidding route, is implementing various Transmission System Projects being constructed on build, own, operate and transfer (BOOT) basis. These Projects will augment the Indian transmission infrastructure to evacuate Green Energy to the National Grid thereby reducing dependency on fossil fuels, in line with Government of India’s vision of achieving 500 GW renewable energy target by year 2030.