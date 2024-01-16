Power sector has seen transformational changes in last 9 years: R K Singh

Mumbai: Union Minister R K Singh on Tuesday said the power sector has witnessed transformational changes in the last nine years.

The power minister said the government has a huge ambition in terms of energy transition and plans to have 500 GW of non-fossil-based electricity installed capacity by 2030.

“In the past nine years, we have brought great transformational changes in our industry, transforming the power sector from being power-deficient to power-sufficient. In the last nine years, with the addition of 1,90,700 ckm (which is about 65 per cent increase), the transmission network of 4,79,185 ckm (circuit kilometre) has evolved as the largest national synchronous grid in the world,” Singh said. He also that the total inter-regional power transmission capacity has increased to 1,16,540 MW, more than double in nine years.

“We have set a huge ambition in energy transition and plan to have 500 GW of non-fossil-based electricity installed capacity by 2030,” he added. The govt has an installed renewable energy capacity of 1,79,570 MW (43 per cent of the total capacity) and another 99,000 MW is under installation, the minister said.