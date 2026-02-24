Power sector essential for driving India’s economic growth: CAG

New Delhi: The power sector is the backbone of India’s economy and ensuring reliable electricity supply is critical for sustained growth, Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) K Sanjay Murthy said on Monday.

Addressing a national conference on the sector, Murthy said expectations have risen sharply in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, which places energy independence at its core. He noted that raising per capita electricity consumption from the current 1,460 kWh to 2,000 kWh by 2030 and 4,000 kWh by 2047, while ensuring 24x7 quality power through a financially viable and environmentally sustainable system, would require coordinated efforts across policy, generation, transmission and distribution.

Highlighting progress over the past decade, Murthy said power generation increased from 1,168 billion units in 2015-16 to 1,824 billion units in 2025-26.

The energy mix has also shifted significantly, with the share of green energy rising from 6 per cent to 24 per cent.

The conference, attended by senior Union and state officials, focused on sharing best practices and collective learning. Key initiatives discussed included India’s Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) targets, the India Climate & Energy Dashboard and the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana.

Murthy said the CAG has initiated a horizontal performance audit of DISCOMs’ operational and financial health, along with an audit of the rooftop solar scheme. Future audits will also cover battery energy storage systems, the green energy corridor scheme and market development.