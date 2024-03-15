Power sector achieves new milestones under 2 years of Punjab government

Patiala: Punjab government led by Chief Minister Sardar Bhagwant Singh Mann has completed two years in office on Friday. It was on this day two years ago that Punjab government has implemented several new schemes and plans for the citizens of Punjab.

On the power front, state power firms, PSPCL & PSTCL are providing reliable and uninterrupted power to more than one crore power consumers and also performing a fundamental role for the prosperity of the Punjab.

PSTCL is looking after the transmission of electricity in the state, which plays major role in the power scenario. With the efficient and visionary engineers, PSTCL has enhanced Available Transmission Capacity (ATC Limit) from 7100 MW to 9000 MW to import power from outside the state.

Punjab’s power companies, the power sector of Punjab has achieved new miles stones, while extending various facilities. Purchase of 540 MW private thermal by Punjab Govt., and schemes to the consumers like free power, OTS, VDS, uninterrupted power to consumers during summer and paddy seasons, Operationalisation of Pachhwara Coal Mine, Industry friendly measures, Recruitment, RDSS scheme, efforts for additional solar and hydel energy etc.

After Delhi, Punjab is the second state of the nation, where facility of free electricity 600 units for two months/ 300 units per month is being provided to all domestic consumers in the Punjab since July 1, 2022.