Power Minister R K Singh directs states to run power plants at full capacity to meet rising electricity demand

New Delhi: Union Minister R K Singh on Monday asked his counterparts in states to run all power plants at full capacity to meet the peak demand against the backdrop of rising electricity consumption and coal shortage.

The minister made the remarks at the inauguration of two-day National Conference of Power and New & Renewable Energy Ministers of States & UTs in the national

capital.

“To meet the growing demand, all states need to run all power plants and at full capacity,” Singh said.

He met with his counterparts in states and union territories and shared his views on steps being taken to address the growing power demand in the country, which he said is a sign of fast growth of the Indian economy.

Singh further said some states do not run their power plants at peak capacity and instead seek power from the Centre’s pool. If some states are not running their plants at peak demand, “we will not be able to supplement from the central pool. We have to focus on making sure that all our plants run and all our plants run at full capacity.”

The power demand has increased phenomenally. The demand increased by 20 per cent year-on-year in August, September and October

2023. This shows how fast the country’s economy is growing.

“Also, we met peak demand of 2.41 lakh MW recently while peak demand was 1.9 lakh MW in 2017-18. If the peak demand grows even higher, it will not be able to met. This is one challenge that needs to be addressed.”

Singh also asked states to blend domestic coal with imported coal to address supply-demand gap.

“I am certain that Coal India must have increased production, but our demand has increased faster. This has led to shortages and that’s why we need to do 6 per cent blending. NTPC and DVC are doing the blending, states too should do the blending, depending on shortage of coal,” the

Union Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister added.

The minister stressed that available coal will have to be distributed equitably among states, depending on requirements.

“We don’t play politics in electricity. It is a fully integrated system; power is generated in some state and consumed in 3-4 different states. Coal is produced somewhere, wind somewhere and solar somewhere else. We are not going to do any favouritism. The shortage will have to be shared by all and supplemented by all.”

The minister further urged states to set up new power plants near coal belts so that issues related to long-distance transportation of coal and availability of rakes do

not arise.