Power Minister inaugurates NTPC’s IPS 2024 Conference at Raipur

New Delhi: R K Singh, Hon’ble Minister of Power and New & Renewable Energy, virtually graced the inaugural ceremony of the Indian Power Stations O&M Conference (IPS 2024) hosted by NTPC in Raipur on Tuesday.

The flagship event commemorates the historic commissioning of the first unit of NTPC at Singrauli in 1982, marking a pivotal moment in the power sector’s trajectory, leading to decades of innovation and excellence.

R K Singh, while appreciating NTPC’s contributions to the power sector said, “NTPC’s reputation for efficiency, and reliability has been well established, and I envision the company doubling its capacity from current 73 GW to 150 GW.” He further added, “Today, NTPC has emerged as the one of the best and largest PSUs in India. I envision NTPC to become a global, multi-national entity operating its power plants worldwide.”

NTPC Talcher Kaniha claimed the coveted title of Overall Champion (Winner) of the Swarn Shakti Award, while NTPC Vindhyachal secured the position of Overall Champion (Runner-Up).

Additionally, in the Business Excellence Awards category, NTPC Vindhyachal was honoured with the Champion and Overall Excellence

Award.