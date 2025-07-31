Power Grid Q1 PAT rises 7% YoY to Rs 3,653 crore

new delhi: State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India on Wednesday reported a year-on-year growth of 7 per cent for the first quarter of FY26.

According to a statement, on a standalone basis, the company posted a Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs 3,653 crore and a total income of Rs 11,257 crore, reflecting a year-on-year growth of 7 per cent and 4 per cent, respectively. On a consolidated basis, the PAT stood at Rs 3,631 crore and the total income at Rs 11,444 crore.

During Q1FY26, the company incurred a capital expenditure of Rs 6,981 crore and capitalised assets worth Rs 1,683 crore (excluding FERV and including assets capitalised as finance leases). The company’s gross fixed assets stood at Rs 2,92,446 crore on a consolidated basis as of June

30, 2025.

The total transmission infrastructure of Power Grid and its subsidiaries reached 1,80,533 ckm of transmission lines, 284 substations, and 5,66,831 MVA of transformation capacity.

Leveraging modern maintenance technologies, automation, and digitisation, the company said it achieved an average transmission system availability of 99.84 per cent during the quarter.