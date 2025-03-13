Power Grid Corporation organises GRIDCON 2025 at Yashobhoomi

Gurugram: POWERGRID) organised the highly successful GRIDCON 2025, an International Exhibition and Conference, in association CIGRE India, under the patronage of Ministry of Power, from 9-11 March 2025 at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, Delhi.

The event attracted over 10,000 visitors, 2,000 delegates, 150 exhibitors, 160 technical papers, and participants from 32 countries.

The event was inaugurated by Manohar Lal, Union Minister of Power and Housing & Urban Affairs, Govt. of India, in presence of Shripad Yesso Naik, Minister of State for Power and New & Renewable Energy, Govt. of India. They were joined by Ghanshyam Prasad, Chairperson of the Central Electricity Authority, Dr. Ajay Mathur, Director General of the International Solar Alliance, Dr. Konstantin O. Papailiou, President of CIGRE, R K Tyagi, CMD, POWERGRID, and Naveen Srivastava, Director (Operations), POWERGRID.