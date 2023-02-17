Power Grid bags 5 electricity transmission projects

New Delhi: State-owned Power Grid Corporation on Friday said it has bagged five inter-state electricity transmission projects through tariff-based competitive bidding route.

The company will establish the inter-state transmission system for the said projects on build, own operate and transfer (BOOT) basis, according to a BSE filing.

The first project of transmission network expansion in Gujarat associated with the integration of RE projects from Khavda potential RE zone is for establishment of 765kV D/C transmission lines passing through the state.

Establishment of Khavda Pooling Station-2 (KPS2) in Khavda RE Park project comprises establishment of a new 765/400kV GIS.

The scope of work in the project named ‘transmission scheme for evacuation of 4.5GW RE injection at Khavda PS under Phase II- Part B’ is establishment of 765kV D/C transmission lines passing through Gujarat and bays extension works.

The transmission scheme for evacuation of 4.5GW RE injection at Khavda PS under Phase II- Part C project involves installation of a new 765/400kV substation at Ahmedabad and bays extension work at Navsari in Gujarat and a 765kV D/C transmission lines passing through

the state.