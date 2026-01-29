Power Generation company excels in mine operations for the fifth consecutive year

​Raipur: Gare Pelma Sector-III mine of the Chhattisgarh State Power Generation Company Limited (CSPGCL) has been honored with 7 awards across various categories for excellence in mine operations. Mr. S.K. Katiyar, Managing Director of the Generation Company, and his team presented these trophies to Dr. Rohit Yadav (IAS), Chairman of Chhattisgarh State Power Distribution and Generation Company. Congratulating the officers and employees, Dr. Rohit Yadav stated, "This milestone has been achieved through the commitment and skill of our power personnel. Everyone should remain dedicated to maintaining this excellence in the future."

​It is noteworthy that in addition to power generation, CSPGCL is performing exceptionally well in coal mine operations, which is a departure from its traditional role. Gare Pelma Sector-III received 7 awards for outstanding performance under the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS), Ministry of Labour and Employment, during the Annual Coal Mine Safety Fortnight 2025. In the 'Overall Group E' category (production capacity between 3 to 5 million tonnes), Gare Pelma Sector-III has consistently secured the first prize for the past five years by maintaining superior safety standards in mine operations.

​During the event held in Baikunthpur, the performance of 65 mines was evaluated. The State Power Generation Company's mine secured the First Prize in the 'Overall Group E' category, as well as in Safety Management Plan, Explosives, and Illumination (lighting arrangements in mines). Additionally, it won the Second Prize in Mine Working, Dump Management, Reclamation & Afforestation, and Surveying categories. With this comprehensive performance, Gare Pelma mine bagged a total of 7 awards. The company also participated actively by setting up stalls at the exhibition site.

​MD (Generation) Mr. S.K. Katiyar briefed Chairman Dr. Rohit Yadav on the mining operations and award details. Mr. Katiyar remarked, "This is a moment of great pride for our company. Our mine is performing exceptionally well across all safety parameters. We are successfully ensuring a continuous coal supply to the 500-500 MW ABVTPS Marwa project to provide uninterrupted electricity to the state. Our team is committed to safe, efficient, and precise operations." Chief Engineer (Civil Project-I) Mr. Devendra Nath represented the company and received the awards at the closing and prize distribution ceremony.