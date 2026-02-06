Power Finance Corporation Q3 net profit rises 6% to Rs 8,212 crore

New Delhi: State-owned Power Finance Corporation (PFC) on Thursday posted a nearly 6 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 8,211.90 crore for the quarter ended December, aided by higher income.

It had reported Rs 7,759.56 crore “profit for the year ago period from continuing and discontinued operations,” the company said in an exchange filing.

The company’s total income rose by about 9 per cent to Rs 29,140.57 crore in the third quarter from Rs 26,821.84 crore in the corresponding period of preceding financial year.

In April-December, the company’s profit after tax increased 13 per cent to Rs 25,028 crore from Rs 22,157 crore in FY25.

Consolidated Loan book stood at Rs 11,51,407 crore as on December 2025, higher from Rs 10,69,436 crore at the end of 2024.

On a standalone basis, PFC’s net profit rose 15 per cent to Rs 4,763 cr in Q3 FY26, from Rs 4,155 crore in Q3 FY25.

PFC reported 13 per cent in loan asset book to Rs 5,69,627 crore as on December 2025, from Rs 5,03,824 crore as of December 2024.

The company’s CMD Parminder Chopra said, “The company has delivered a robust performance in nine months, recording double-digit loan asset growth of 13 per cent Y-o-Y, with renewable energy book growing by 28 per cent. The Board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 4 per share for the quarter.”

PFC is a leading non-banking financial corporation.