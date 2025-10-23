Power consumption on Diwali day defies trend this time, reveals data

New Delhi: Peak power demand met in the country or the highest supply of electricity on the day of Diwali dropped slightly this time compared to last year, breaching the usual trend during the festival.

According to government data, the peak power demand declined to 180.14 GW on Monday from 182.87 GW on October 31, 2024, when the festival of light was celebrated last year.

Usually, consumption of electricity as well as demand increases on Diwali due to excessive use of lights and other appliances by domestic and commercial consumers as people decorate every corner of their homes, shops and offices.

This time the festivity was staggered across the country with people in northern region celebrating on Monday and those in western and other parts on Tuesday.

On Monday, the country’s overall power consumption declined to 3,965 million units as against 4,062 MUs recorded on the occasion a year ago, the Power ministry data showed.

On Tuesday, the peak power demand met recorded at 176.50 GW, while the consumption stood at 3,862 MUs.

For the peak summer season this year, the ministry had projected the highest demand to reach 277 GW, more than the all-time high of 250 GW recorded in May last year.

However, this summer (April onwards), the highest demand reached just 242.77 GW in June as more than usual rainfall lowered the overall temperature, leading to less use of air-conditioners and coolers.

Before last year, the electricity demand had recorded an all-time peak of 243.27 GW in September 2023.