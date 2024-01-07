Possible rise in auto loan interest rates could impact PV sales: MSI

New Delhi: Passenger vehicle sales in India could be weighed down by increase in interest rates for auto loans, if there is no reduction in repo rates going forward as the industry gears up for a single-digit growth this year, according to Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Senior Executive Officer (Marketing and Sales) Shashank Srivastava.

With a high base of record 41.08 lakh units in 2023, passenger vehicle (PV) sales this year could grow in single digit with the overall economic growth of the country being a positive factor, he said.

“The auto industry growth is largely dependent on the growth in the overall economy, the GDP per capita growth that’s projected 6-6.5 per cent. There’s a very high correlation between the two... so that is a positive side,” Srivastava

said.

However, he said, “We have reached a very high level of base, and on that base a continuous high growth may be a little difficult. We saw in 2021 the growth to be almost 27 per cent, in 2022 it was 23 per cent. In 2023 it is 8.3 per cent. So I would expect growth next year to be in the single digit.”

Srivastava said a possible increase in auto loan rates could have an impact on future demand as the overall increase of 250 basis points in repo rates since last year has not been fully transferred to the retail level.

In home loans which are floating rates the repo rate increase comes immediately into the retail loan rates but in case of auto, almost 98 per cent is fixed rate loans.

There the transfer of repo rates changes happens with a lag of time, he explained.

“So far 130 basis points have crept into the retail auto loan rates and another 120 basis points can be expected. If there is no rate cut this year, that means it is a little negative for the auto industry,” Srivastava said.