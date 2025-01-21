New Delhi: There is a possibility of more US energy coming to India in the wake of the new administration under President Donald Trump announcing plans to maximise oil and gas production, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday said.

The number of India’s oil suppliers has already gone up from 27 to 39 and “if more oil comes in, this is something that we welcome”, Puri, the Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas, told reporters on the sidelines of auto industry body SIAM’s 3rd International Symposium for Thriving Eco-Energy in Mobility event.

He was responding to a query about new US President Donald Trump’s steps to increase oil drilling and gas production.

“If you were to ask me whether more American energy is going to come onto the market, my answer is yes. If you say there is a potent possibility of more purchase of energy between India and the US, the answer is yes,” he said.

Further, Puri said, “In the last three and half years, we have been in the market for whoever can supply.”

He cited the example of Brazil, where he had visited and looked for the country’s assistance for India’s seismic surveys and offshore activities, and also informed that the head of Argentina’s national oil company YPF would also be meeting him for cooperation.

Stating that the Indian government is “watching very carefully” the announcements made so far by the new US administration under Trump, Puri said, “It is clear, as I have shared with you many times, that more and more energy is coming on the market. I think that’s a given. I have said all along that if you look at what’s happening in the global energy scene, there is no shortage of oil. That is also very clear.”

The minister said more oil is coming from the US, Brazil, Guyana Suriname and Canada in the western hemisphere while hinting at a drop in prices.

“So there is no shortage of oil. What that means is how much oil is available in the marketplace. I have been on record with you many times I see oil prices reacting to that availability,” Puri said.

Asserting that some of the decisions taken by the Trump administration were anticipated and there is a need to wait before reacting, the minister said, “Some decisions have been taken. Let them come in.”

Puri, however, declined to comment on the new US government’s decision to pull out of the 2015 Paris climate agreement.

While addressing the event, the minister asked automakers to increase the availability of flex-fuel vehicles in the Indian market, and the country is going to achieve 20 per cent ethanol blending very soon, five years ahead of schedule thanks to the ecosystem that has been put in place.

“The discussions that we have started on what should we do beyond 20 per cent (blending). Could we move beyond 20 per cent, that’s also a question,” he said, and questioned what kind of agricultural linkages and backward linkages would be required if India moved beyond 20 per cent ethanol blending.