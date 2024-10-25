Police plays pivotal role in protecting brands by acting as frontline defence against organised crime: Joint Commissioner Delhi Police

NEW DELHI: B Shankar Jaiswal, Joint Commissioner of Police (Tech, Cyber & Licensing), Delhi Police, on Friday said, “In recent times, Artificial Intelligence has emerged not just as a tool, but as a game-changer, enabling both brands and consumers to quickly identify threats & verify the authenticity of products with ease.”

Addressing FICCI CASCADE’s seminar on ‘Strategies for Brand Protection and Counterfeit Prevention’, Jaiswal said, “Illicit trade including counterfeiting and smuggling is a multi-faceted global challenge, with an estimated annual cost of $1.8 trillion, undermining economies, endangering public health, and fuelling organized crime. The police, plays a pivotal role in protecting brands by acting as a frontline defence against counterfeiting and organized crime. Through proactive investigations, they not only safeguard businesses but also protect consumers and uphold the integrity of our marketplace.”

Deep Chand, Former Special Commissioner of Police, New Delhi & Advisor, FICCI CASCADE said, “The rapid expansion of online marketplaces has opened new pathways for counterfeiters and smugglers to infiltrate global supply chains, posing serious threats to both businesses and consumers. From children’s toys to critical medical supplies, consumers are increasingly at risk of being exposed to unsafe and illegitimate products. This alarming trend underscores the urgent need for stronger regulatory frameworks and more effective enforcement measures to safeguard public safety and brand integrity.” A coordinated effort between brands, law enforcement agencies, and customs officials is vital, as sharing data and intelligence can significantly disrupt and dismantle counterfeit operations, urged Chand.

Katharine Lister, Director of Worldwide Customer Trust External Relations at Amazon, said, “Through partnerships with campaigns like Mission GraHAQ, we’ve reached nearly 3 million people, educating them on safe online shopping practices and the risks of

counterfeit goods.